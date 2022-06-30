Velo (VELO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $842,014.00

Velo (VELO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $842,014.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

