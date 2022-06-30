Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

