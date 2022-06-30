Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

