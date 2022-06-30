Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,209.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $369,179.82 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

