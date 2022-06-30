Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 448,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
