ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.03

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 49318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

