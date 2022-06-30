Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.07

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 109954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.