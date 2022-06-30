Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

VNO stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

