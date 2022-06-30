Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 1,028.9% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $7,447,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
