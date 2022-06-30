Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

