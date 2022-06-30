Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:W7L opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.67) on Monday. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £104.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 137.50%.
Warpaint London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.