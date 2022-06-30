Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.67) on Monday. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £104.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler bought 9,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,708.94).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

