Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

