WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.55 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and $5.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

