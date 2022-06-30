Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.66

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

