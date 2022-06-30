Wedbush Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $274.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.38.

RH stock opened at $217.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 1-year low of $227.26 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,490 shares of company stock valued at $139,875,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

