Well Done LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

