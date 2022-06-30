Well Done LLC Buys 6,025 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

IVAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,942 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.