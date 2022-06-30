Well Done LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

