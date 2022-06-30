Well Done LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,158,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. 61,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

