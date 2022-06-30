Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,789. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average of $249.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

