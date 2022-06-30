Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 127,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,253. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

