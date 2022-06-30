Well Done LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

