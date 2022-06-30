Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,875 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 14,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,608. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.