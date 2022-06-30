Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

WFC opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

