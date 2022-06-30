Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.
WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
