Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.77 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 281,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 225,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

