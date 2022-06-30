West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 54,500 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 103.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 92,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

