West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.80. 38,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

