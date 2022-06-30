West Oak Capital LLC Buys 6,195 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 911.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

