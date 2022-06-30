West Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 300 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 130,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

