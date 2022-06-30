West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after buying an additional 511,766 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 407,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,429. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

