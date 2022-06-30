West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,485. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.