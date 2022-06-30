West Oak Capital LLC Sells 630 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

