West Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.01. 86,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,338. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.41 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

