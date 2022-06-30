Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.82

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 32381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.