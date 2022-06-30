White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40.

