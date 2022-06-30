White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

