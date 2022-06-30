White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.