White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

