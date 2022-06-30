WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.85

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 417.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $5,378,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

