Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $22.12

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $21.10. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 11,843 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

About Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.