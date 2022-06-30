World Token Price Up 67% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded up 70.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, World Token has traded up 67% against the dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $253,739.75 and approximately $40.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00178085 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.01440237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014921 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

