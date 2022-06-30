WOWswap (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,291.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $611,581.00 and $6,291.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

