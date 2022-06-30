Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of WH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 607,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,004. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,878 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

