X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 15,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 195,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

