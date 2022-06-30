Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

