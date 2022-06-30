XIO (XIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000278 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

