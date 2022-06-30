Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

