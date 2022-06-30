YVS.Finance (YVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,725.00

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $67,656.32 and approximately $42,725.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00188899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00961305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015816 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.