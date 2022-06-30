Zano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47,909.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $47,909.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,259,284 coins and its circulating supply is 11,229,784 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

